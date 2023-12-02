(Bloomberg) -- The US and Israel issued a joint advisory to highlight what they called malicious cyber activity linked to Iran that could affect several industries, including US-based water systems as well as energy and food.

Hackers affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been targeting programmable-logic controllers made by Unitronics, according to agencies including the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Israel National Cyber Directorate.

Since at least Nov. 22, IRGC-affiliated actors under the name of ‘CyberAv3ngers’ have compromised Unitronics devices, leaving a message to say “You have been hacked, down with Israel,” the agencies said in a statement.

