Dec 2, 2023
US, Israel Warn of Iranian-Linked Cyberattacks on Water Systems
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The US and Israel issued a joint advisory to highlight what they called malicious cyber activity linked to Iran that could affect several industries, including US-based water systems as well as energy and food.
Hackers affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been targeting programmable-logic controllers made by Unitronics, according to agencies including the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Israel National Cyber Directorate.
Since at least Nov. 22, IRGC-affiliated actors under the name of ‘CyberAv3ngers’ have compromised Unitronics devices, leaving a message to say “You have been hacked, down with Israel,” the agencies said in a statement.
Read more: A ‘Flood’ of New Cyberattacks in Israel: Cyber Bulletin
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.