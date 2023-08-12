(Bloomberg) -- The US and Japan are expected to announce an agreement to jointly develop missile interceptors for hypersonic weapons when the leaders of the two nations meet later this week, the Yomiuri reported, citing several people in government.

US President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit on Aug. 18. Biden will also meet with Kishida separately and one of the issues on which they are expected to reach agreement is the collaboration on missile interceptors, the Yomiuri said.

The US and Japan will aim to develop the new missile defense system within 10 years, according to the report.

China and Russia have both made advancements in the development of hypersonic weapons, and the US Defense Intelligence Agency said in March that China may have already deployed a weapon capable of hitting American bases in the Pacific.

The US and Japan earlier this year said they plan to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space on growing concern about the challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.