(Bloomberg) -- The US and Japan plans to agree on strengthening their collaboration in procuring components for cutting-edge semiconductor chips when ministers meet in Washington on Friday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Economy Minister Koichi Hagiuda will travel to the US to meet their counterparts for the 2+2 meeting, the paper said. They are expected to mainly discuss boosting supply chains while preventing technology outflows to undesirable entities and countries, the paper reported, citing an agenda of the meeting.

The two countries will also talk about price surges in energy, materials and food stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the paper said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.