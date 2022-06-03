(Bloomberg) -- US employers in May added more jobs than expected, suggesting companies remain confident about demand and the economy’s prospects.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 390,000 last month after a revised 436,000 gain in April, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate held at 3.6%, and the labor force participation rate also held steady.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 318,000 advance in payrolls and for the unemployment rate to fall to 3.5%.

