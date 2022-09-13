(Bloomberg) -- The US economy is expected to create jobs at a slower pace over the coming decade, and younger Americans are less likely to be part of the labor force, according to the latest projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The BLS projects that the overall labor force participation rate will drop to 60.1% in 2031, from 61.7% last year. And even though the pandemic was seen as spurring a wave of earlier retirements, the BLS expects that the share of older Americans in the labor force will keep climbing. By 2031, 9.1% of workers are expected to be at least 65 years old -- roughly triple the share three decades earlier.

The U.S. labor force will rise by 8.3 million from 2021 to 2031, according to the bureau’s annual report published last week, with total employment reaching 166.5 million.

But the 0.5% projected annual growth rate is half the pace recorded in the decade through 2021. That’s largely down to what’s expected to be slower population growth, due to a combination of lower fertility rates and a slowdown in immigration.

Should labor-force participation -- the share of the population that’s either working or looking for jobs -- decline in line with BLS forecasts, the rate in 2031 would be the lowest since early 1973. The drop is expected to be most pronounced among young adults.

Health care and social assistance is seen adding 2.6 million jobs in the coming decade, the most of any industry -- also in part an effect of the aging population.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.