US Jobless Claims Fall by the Most Since 2021 (Video)

(Bloomberg) -- Initial unemployment claims fell by 22,000 to 242,000 in the week ended May 13, following fraud-inflated figures in previous weeks. Continuing claims edged down to 1.8 million in the week ended May 6. Mike McKee breaks down the numbers on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

