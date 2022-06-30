US Jobless Claims Fall Slightly, Remain Near Five-Month High

(Bloomberg) -- Applications for US unemployment insurance fell, though remained near January levels, suggesting that labor market conditions are moderating.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 2,000 to 231,000 in the week ended June 25, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 230,000 applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits fell slightly to 1.33 million in the week ended June 18.

