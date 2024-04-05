US Jobs Report Is Set to Show a Slower Pace of Hiring, BE Says

(Bloomberg) -- A monthly report on US employment is set to reveal a downshift in hiring in March amid muted wage growth, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Employers probably added 187,000 workers to payrolls last month following February’s 275,000 increase, and average hourly earnings likely rose 0.2%, Bloomberg economists Anna Wong, Stuart Paul and Eliza Winger said Thursday in a preview of the report. Both predictions are below the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of outside forecasters.

“While payrolls are increasing, the gains in headcount are concentrated in industries supported by upper-income spending” like leisure and health care, Wong, Paul and Winger wrote. “Goods producers and some skilled-services industries — like education, information and financial activities — are hiring far more slowly, limiting the upside potential for the medium-term pace of job growth.”

Hiring has been stronger than generally expected in recent months, and economists are increasingly coming around to the view that undercounts of new immigrants are driving the trend. That’s led forecasters at banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley to boost their estimates for payroll growth in 2024.

Analysts have also cited the surge in migrants as the likely explanation for a widening divergence between the reported employment levels in the two surveys that make up the jobs report. The survey polling businesses on headcount has surpassed forecasts over the past year, painting the picture of a surprisingly resilient labor market, while the survey polling households on their job status has been weaker.

The Bloomberg Economics team is skeptical. Instead, the economists think the divergence is a cyclical phenomenon.

“The two major surveys that are used to create the jobs report appear to capture two very different economic realities,” they wrote. “The household survey shows households are feeling the pain of a cooling labor market, with more workers stagnating among the ranks of the unemployed.”

Wong, Paul and Winger see the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9%, while the consensus calls for a downtick to 3.8%.

