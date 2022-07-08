(Bloomberg) -- The US is now a global outlier when it comes to reproductive health care, joining just three other countries in rolling back legal access to abortion within the past three decades.

After the Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing the right to abortion, the country joined a small club of nations that have clamped down on abortion access in the last 25 years, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. These include Poland, El Salvador and Nicaragua. In that same time period, nearly 60 countries have liberalized their abortion laws.

“To be clear, this ruling goes against global trends toward decriminalization and liberalization of abortion laws,” said Latanya Mapp Frett, president and chief executive officer of Global Fund for Women, a non-profit advocating for gender equality. “The need for sexual and reproductive rights is universal.”

The US joins only a handful of countries with a system in which abortion law is determined by states, rather than at the national level. Last year, Mexico decriminalized abortion; states are still in the process of reforming their laws. In Australia, abortions are available on request but the law varies at the state level.

The decision also puts the US out of step with major peers on women’s rights. Abortion is legal in every other Group-of-Seven nation, while large Latin American countries like Argentina and Colombia have liberalized their laws.

Roughly two dozen countries prohibit abortion altogether. Those include Malta, the only European Union member with a total ban, along with Iraq and Egypt.

Last week, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus called the end of legal abortion in the US a “setback” for the global trend toward increased abortion access around the world.

The US has had a major influence on reproductive health care globally even before the Supreme Court struck down Roe, according to researchers. The Helms Amendment, which has prohibited US foreign assistance funding from paying for abortion care since 1973, contributes to more than 35 million unsafe procedures and 23,000 maternal deaths in low- and middle-income countries annually, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which researches reproductive health care.

In the wake of the ruling, lawmakers in half a dozen European countries including Belgium and France have moved to discuss national reform to boost protection and recognition for abortion rights.

“This has definitely emboldened a movement among those who are trying to restrict or limit access to abortion care,” said Katherine Mayall, director of strategic initiatives in the global legal strategies unit at the Center for Reproductive Rights. “But we’re also seeing a little bit of a boomerang effect across Europe.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.