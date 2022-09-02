(Bloomberg) -- US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said he’s confident that the demand for workers is strong enough to withstand the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool the economy.

When asked whether higher unemployment is a good trade-off for bringing down inflation, Walsh answered that “I don’t think that’ll be the case here.”

“When you look at the job openings in America right now, I think we’re going to be consistently strong,” he said on Bloomberg Television Friday. “The Fed’s going to be very careful on what they’re doing. I think they’re taking a very consistent, unique approach to what’s happening here.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is seeking to quash inflation by all means necessary -- including abandoning the idea of a so-called soft landing in the economy. That could necessitate a rise in joblessness, as firms slow hiring in the face of higher interest rates and slower demand.

The unemployment rate ticked up last month to 3.7%, the highest since February, as more people who were previously out of the workforce started looking for a job, according to data published by the Labor Department earlier on Friday. August payrolls rose by 315,000, a healthy gain even though it was a slowdown compared with July.

Other data this week also pointed to a still-robust labor market. Job openings edged up to 11.2 million in July, while applications for unemployment insurance last week dropped for a third consecutive week to a two-month low.

The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points at both of its most recent meetings, and officials have said they’re still deciding how big to go for September but that a same-sized hike is on the table.

