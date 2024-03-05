(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is seeking public comments on small acquisitions by private equity companies in the US health-care industry.

The Federal Trade Commission, Justice Department and Department of Health and Human Services said in a request for public comments published Tuesday that they are seeking information on deals that weren’t reported to the antitrust agencies.

Under the law, mergers valued at more than $119.5 million must notify the federal antitrust authorities and wait at least 30 days before closing. However, transactions under that threshold don’t need to be reported.

“Over the last two years the FTC has heard an outpouring of concern about the ways that private equity buyouts and health care have worsened outcomes for workers and patients alike,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in an opening statement at a workshop hosted by the agency Tuesday. “We cannot turn a blind eye to serial acquisitions.”

The Biden administration has taken an increased interest in private equity transactions, particularly “roll-ups” where a firm makes an initial acquisition and proceeds to acquire numerous businesses in the same sector. The antitrust agencies are also probing the influence private equity firms have on boards across corporate America.

The Justice Department has been examining Blackstone Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc. and KKR & Co. amid concerns that board directors with seats on rival firms in the same sector could influence those companies to act in ways that maximize gains for all — instead of competing vigorously to provide the best services or lowest prices to consumers.

Meanwhile, the FTC has zeroed in on private equity in health-care markets. Last year, the FTC sued US Anesthesia Partners Inc. and its private equity partner Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe LP, alleging they engaged in a scheme to monopolize the market for anesthesiologists in Texas using the “roll-up” strategy.

The American Investment Council, an advocacy group for private equity, accused the administration of engaging in election-year politics.

Regulators should worked to ensure more investment goes into this critical area for families across the country,” said Drew Maloney, president and chief executive officer of the group. “Private equity investments fuel lifesaving innovation and high quality care facilities that benefit patients and providers.”

