(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of US House members are proposing legislation aimed at pressuring Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to back down from his plans take control of a limestone quarry and port owned by Alabama-based Vulcan Materials Co.

The bill introduced Wednesday is crafted to block boats that use the port, if expropriated by Mexico, from unloading or getting repairs in the US, according to the office of Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, where Vulcan employs 2,000 people. While the bill doesn’t name specific companies or countries, it’s intended to support the company in its dispute with Mexico.

Years of negotiations have failed to produce a deal for Mexico to buy Vulcan’s land, which is south of the resort city of Playa del Carmen on the Caribbean coast. AMLO’s government was preparing to declare the land a natural protected area and take control of the assets, Bloomberg News reported in March.

Democrats Terri Sewell of Alabama, home to Vulcan’s headquarters, and Salud Carbajal of California were among the eight co-sponsors Wednesday morning.

