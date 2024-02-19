(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. administration is leaning toward providing Ukraine with new long-range ballistic missiles known as ATACMS, NBC reported Monday, citing two unidentified US officials.

The US began supplying Ukraine with the medium-range Army Tactical Missile System last year, while the new longer-range version would allow Kyiv to strike farther inside Russian-held Crimea, according to NBC.

Still, it’s not likely that the ATACMS will be sent as long as U.S. funding for arms shipments to Ukraine remains uncertain. The US also has a limited inventory of such missiles and needs money to replenish stockpiles, defense officials told NBC.

The US Senate approved $95 billion in assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan last week after months of delay, but the legislation faces an uphill battle in the House.

US President Joe Biden blamed US lawmakers’ failure to approve emergency aid to Ukraine for the fall of Avdiivka to Russian forces this month.

Read more: Ukraine Welcomes US ATACMS Missiles But Envoy Seeks Longer Range

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.