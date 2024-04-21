45m ago
US-Led Coalition Base in Syria Struck by Rockets Fired From Iraq
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A military base in Syria belonging to a US-led coalition combating militants in the area came under rocket-fire late on Sunday, the government-affiliated Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement.
Iraqi forces are conducting a wide-ranging search and inspection operation west of Nineveh near the Syrian border to try to capture the perpetrators, according to the statement posted on social-media site X.
At least one rocket landed at the base, said Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in an interview with Al-Arabiya. The attack was the third to target the same site within 24 hours, Abdulrahman added.
It’s unclear if there were any casualties and no group has claimed responsibility.
