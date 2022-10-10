US-Led Strike Force Should Take on Haiti’s Gangs, Diplomat Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US should play a leading role in taking on gangs in Haiti as the troubled Caribbean nation calls for foreign troops to restore order, the nation’s ambassador to Washington said.

Violence is causing a “mass exodus” which is impacting the US as well as Haiti’s other neighbors, Ambassador Bocchit Edmond said in a phone interview.

“We would will like to see a better and deeper involvement of the US in giving leadership to a strike force that will confront the armed gangs and work together with the Haitian National Police to restore law and order,” Edmond said in an interview Monday.

Read more: US Intends to Increase Support for Haiti Amid Cholera Outbreak

On Sunday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special armed force. Edmond said he hoped the UN Security Council would meet as soon as possible to approve that request, given the nation’s precarious situation. The UN had a peacekeeping force in Haiti from 2004-2017.

Read more: Build-the-Wall Hardliners Win on Island of Haves and Have-Nots

Heavily-armed gangs now control swaths of Haiti, and have paralyzed the delivery of fuel, food and water as the country confronts a cholera outbreak. The violence and chaos have grown more severe since the 2021 murder of President Jovenel Moise.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Saturday that the US plans to increase support, without providing details.

Security Assistance

Prime Minister Ariel Henry officially asked for security assistance last week, but it’s unclear how the international community will respond. Some opposition leaders have accused Henry of pushing for a foreign occupation as he clings to power amid protests.

Read more: Gangs Now Run Haiti, Filling a Vacuum Left by Years of Collapse

Edmond said the nation is running out of options. People are dying because lack of water and roadblocks are keeping them from getting medical attention, he said. Schools are shut, and kidnapping and extortion are rampant.

“The police don’t have the same fire power as the gangs,” he said. Given those circumstances, “if we are not calling for international assistance what should we do?”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.