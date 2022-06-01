(Bloomberg) -- US states clustered in the West and Northeast hold the largest share of people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, according to a new analysis of Census Bureau data by Wells Fargo & Co.. Members of the LGBTQ+ community tend to be more highly educated than the overall population, which helps to boost their households’ incomes above the average for those that are headed by a heterosexual person.

