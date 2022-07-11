(Bloomberg) -- US-listed Chinese stocks dropped in premarket trading as authorities hit tech giants with regulatory fines and Covid outbreaks renewed concern over lockdowns.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell 4.1% in premarket trading after regulators fined the company for not properly reporting past transactions. Peer JD.com Inc. slid 3.5%.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund, an exchange-traded fund that tracks Chinese tech stocks, was down 3.5%. The move tracked a 3.9% decline in the Hang Seng Tech Index, its worst day since June 22.

China’s antitrust watchdog handed out a 2.5 million yuan ($373,000) fine to Alibaba’s subsidiaries for skipping reports on five deals, according to a statement, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. was also fined. Still, the regulator said it will fully support the development of the companies involved.

“I would view this as part of the final rectification process the authorities alluded to in recent speeches,” said Adam Montanaro, investment director at Abrdn. “Clearly there has been some fast money taking profits but the fundamentals remain attractive.”

Uncertainty around the government’s crackdown on the tech industry has been a key risk preventing investors from adding exposure to Chinese stocks. On Friday, Full Truck Alliance Co. and Didi Global Inc.’s freight service were summoned by China’s Ministry of Transport over issues including illegal price-cutting.

There’s some speculation that the yearlong crackdown on Chinese internet firms might be receding. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim said fines may be nominal and the government has indicated that it aims to close cases on companies such as Alibaba and Tencent.

Covid flare-ups in Shanghai also weighed on sentiment. The city found its first case of the BA.5 omicron variant sub-strain and daily new cases climbed to the highest since late May. Shanghai is imposing more rounds of mass testing, two weeks after officials declared victory over Covid.

Recent strength in Chinese stocks have prompted some traders to take profit. Chinese stocks were beating Nasdaq 100 for five weeks in a row, until last week, when they underperformed and fell 0.7%.

