US May Lift Ban on Some Weapons Sales to Saudi Arabia, FT Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US may do away with a ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia within weeks in a further sign of improving relations between the countries, according to the Financial Times.

Saudi Arabia, a top buyer of US weapons, is expected to see the veto lifted in coming weeks, the newspaper reported, citing US officials it didn’t identify.

US President Joe Biden put the restriction in place early during his presidency amid concerns that US weapons were being used by the kingdom in air strikes that killed civilians in Yemen, the paper said.

The possible move comes as Washington and Riyadh are also in talks over a possible deal that would set a pathway for the kingdom to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel — if its government brings the war in Gaza to an end.

Read more: US and Saudis Near Defense Pact Meant to Reshape Middle East

Senior US officials said last week that parts of that pact were nearly finalized, the FT reported. Lifting a ban on offensive weapons isn’t directly related to those discussions, the newspaper added.

The White House declined to comment to the paper.

