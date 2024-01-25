(Bloomberg) -- US median rents dropped for an eighth straight month in December as a surge in new units provided some relief on asking prices and suggested further declines in 2024.

Metro areas in the West such as San Francisco and Los Angeles continued to experience year-on-year price declines, but the most significant drops were seen across big cities in the South as multifamily completion rates jumped 32% from January to October, according to a report by Realtor.com Thursday.

Rents in the Orlando metro area, along with Austin and Dallas — all popular destinations for the pandemic-era movers — declined 6.2%, 5.4% and 4.7% respectively last month from a year earlier. Nationwide, the asking price for rental units of all sizes in the nation’s 50 biggest metro areas were down 0.4% from December 2022 and 3.5% from a July 2022 peak.

While several real-time measures of rent have been falling for months, it has yet to be reflected in the consumer price index, a key measure of US inflation. Shelter makes up about a third of the CPI and tends to lag the rental market, and economists expect the category to ease more meaningfully this year.

And even after the 2023 declines, rents are still well above pre-pandemic levels, with median prices 22% higher than in 2019, or $309.

The recent relief was helped by a jump in apartment supply, which reached the highest in 36 years last year, according to RealPage Inc., a rental property software provider. Approximately 440,000 apartment units were completed in 2023, with an even higher number expected this year, data from RealPage show.

The decline in rents, across homes of all sizes, is likely to persist, with listing service Zumper reporting stable median rent prices in January, providing a slight respite for renters grappling with elevated costs of living.

Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, expects “continued weakness in the rental market for 2024, as a much-needed supply of apartment units continues to come onto the market and further impacts market dynamics.”

In contrast to the West and South, rental markets in Northeastern metros like New York and Boston remain hot, with over a 6% increase from last year.

