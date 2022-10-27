US Middle Class Is Doing Great — On Paper: Big Take Podcast

There’s some good news, and not so good news, about the US middle class. In March of this year, the average real wealth of the American middle class — including home equity and other physical assets as well as retirement and other savings — peaked at $393,300, the highest it’s ever been, according to data assembled at the University of California, Berkeley.

But with inflation rising, the stock market ping ponging and housing prices softening, that broad swath of Americans who form the backbone of the US economy are now being hit on all sides.

In the first episode of The Big Take podcast, Bloomberg reporters Shawn Donnan, Alex Tanzi, Claire Ballentine and Airielle Lowe take a look at why the middle class is feeling so anxious — even if they’re doing well on paper.

Alongside several people profiled in the piece, Donnan sits down with host Wes Kosova to share the results from their exclusive Harris Poll and the data it conveys about the real world concerns facing many middle-class Americans.

