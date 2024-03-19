(Bloomberg) -- More than one in four US-designated essential medicines are considered “very high risk” by the military because they are dependent on key ingredients from China or unknown sources, according to a report posted by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

In a letter to Pentagon leadership sent Monday, the group led by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida warned of the nation’s dependency on foreign countries for crucial medicines. The letter questioned the Defense Department about any drug shortages it’s faced, whether they affected service members and were resolved, and other efforts to evaluate risks to the supply chain.

Across the Food and Drug Administration’s essential medicines list, 27% of drugs are considered very high risk, they said, citing Defense Department data. The list spans medicines for conditions from heart disease to cancer that are taken by millions of American civilians and troops.

The FDA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The Defense Department said it will respond directly to the lawmakers who wrote the letter.

Most pharmaceutical manufacturers supplying the US generic-drug market are now based overseas, particularly in China and India, where US oversight is scant. “The military is not immune” to challenges surrounding drug quality, the senators said in the letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

According to Defense Department data, 26% of US-designated essential medicines were made with key ingredients produced in India and 25% were from the US. Within the Defense Department’s own supply chain, half of its procured drugs were considered “high risk” or “very high risk,” the report found. “High risk” and “very high risk” drugs come from sources where procurement and availability may be threatened.

The letter cited a Bloomberg News investigation that found that some generic drugs taken by US troops were potentially substandard. The Defense Department last year chose Valisure LLC, an independent testing laboratory, to grade the quality of some of its essential medications.

The military is supposed to use drugs that comply with the Trade Agreements Act, a 1979 law requiring many federal purchases to be made in the US or another compliant country. China isn’t on the approved list, but the TAA generally covers only finished products, not individual ingredients and defense officials can obtain waivers if no other options are available.

“It’s time to end our nation’s reliance on foreign countries for critical drugs and protect the health of American families and service members,” Warren said in an emailed statement. She said she was alarmed by the data showing the number of “very high risk” drugs on the essential medicines list.

Warren is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, while Rubio is vice chairman of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee. Both have spent years urging the Defense Department to address national security and health risks from the nation’s overreliance on medicines produced abroad.

US drug shortages last year rose to their worst in almost a decade, with more than 300 treatments in limited supply. In 2022, Congress directed the Defense Department to determine how to manage risks to medications taken by members of the military, report on supply chain vulnerabilities and establish a working group dedicated to determining how to allocate scarce drug resources.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.