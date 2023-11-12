(Bloomberg) -- The US launched strikes on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-affiliated groups on Sunday.

The strikes were conducted against a training facility and a safe house near the cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, respectively, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The Pentagon said last week that there have been at least 41 attacks on American military personnel in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17. Officials say at least 46 of its forces have been injured, some with traumatic brain injuries.

President Joe Biden “directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” the statement said.

