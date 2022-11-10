(Bloomberg) -- A US military rule banning people with HIV from joining the armed services is being challenged as medically outdated by a gay Georgia police officer who says the policy dashed his dream of becoming an Army helicopter pilot.

Two decades of advancements have “radically changed the landscape of HIV treatment and prevention,” making HIV status irrelevant to a person’s ability to serve, 23-year-old Isaiah Wilkins argues in a suit filed Thursday by the oldest and largest LGBTQ+ rights group in the country, Lambda Legal.

“These medical advances should have led to an overhaul of military policies related to people living with HIV,” the group argues. “Instead, the Department of Defense and the Army -- and all military departments -- have maintained the bar to enlistment and appointment of people living with HIV, even as these same policies were revised in other ways over the years.”

The Department of Defense didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit aims to expand on Lambda Legal’s landmark victory earlier this year in two related cases that forced the Defense Department to lift long-standing bans on service members deploying oversees or commissioning as officers if they contract HIV after they’ve already enlisted. Lambda Legal says it’s time for the military to go further, and scrap the enlistment ban too.

Wilkins, whose mother is an Army combat veteran, tested positive for HIV in the process of joining the Army Reserves to attend the Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point, New York, after previously serving two years in the Georgia National Guard, according to the complaint. Wilkins was discharged under the policy in July of 2019, through a process that started within hours of being informed of his diagnosis. He’s eager to return.

“I was raised with respect for my country, and a duty to serve was instilled in me from a very young age,” Wilkins, now an officer with the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Capitol Police in Atlanta, said in an interview. “I want to do that in the best way possible -- I want to go to West Point.”

Medical science is at the center of the dispute. Drugs developed in 1996 to prevent the virus from replicating reduce the levels in the blood as to be technically undetectable. The drugs are so effective that it is virtually impossible to spread the virus, the group says.

Following Lambda Legal’s earlier victory, the Defense Department in June changed its policies to allow HIV-positive service members to deploy overseas and commission as officers “if the service-member is asymptomatic and has an undetectable viral load,” according to the suit. Now the group seeks a similar change on enlistment.

The suit against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth alleges violations of equal protection under the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause. It also claims Austin violated the Administrative Procedure Act by failing to update the enlistment policy.

“To treat those seeking to enlist differently from those who are currently serving -- when HIV does not do so -- is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion,” according to the suit.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema in April issued sweeping rulings in favor of plaintiffs in the earlier cases and ordered the Defense Department to change its policies on deployment and the commissioning of officers with HIV. In a related ruling in 2020, a Baltimore judge said that rule had “no rational basis” and “renders those service members second-class citizens.”

The case is Wilkins v. Austin, 1:22-cv-01272, US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria).

