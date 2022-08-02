(Bloomberg) -- The US operation to kill al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan took several months of intelligence work to track the terrorist’s family to Kabul and identify the target, according to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

“This mission really took shape over the course of the last six, seven months. It was really sort of early this year, as you heard the president say, that we got indications that Mr. Zawahiri had moved into Afghanistan,” Kirby said Tuesday on CNN.

The US received indications Zawahiri had moved to Afghanistan’s capital by tracking his family members. After pinpointing their residence, officials studied his movements and habits to determine a so-called pattern of life and conclude they had identified their target.

“What we were able to do was stitch together some intelligence based on the movements of his family, quite frankly, and then once we tracked them into Kabul, we were able to then be able to track him and his efforts to reunite them,” said Kirby. “That led into weeks, if not several months, of making sure that we had the right guy.”

Zawahiri was killed Sunday in Kabul when he walked onto the balcony of his residence in a US strike that used two Hellfire missiles and did not cause any civilian casualties, according to a senior administration official.

Kirby told CNN the US had received visual confirmation of Zawahiri’s death, but did not have DNA confirmation.

President Joe Biden, in remarks Monday night at the White House, described Zawahiri, the successor to Osama bin Laden, as an instrumental player in the planning of the 9/11 attacks on the US and the “mastermind” behind multiple attacks against Americans, including the bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and the USS Cole in 2000.

Biden said the strike showed the US was committed to preventing Afghanistan from again becoming a haven for terrorist groups a year after the chaotic pullout of American forces from the country, comments echoed by Kirby.

“We can do exactly what we said we were going to do a year ago: Over the horizon counterterrorism capability is possible,” Kirby said on CNN. “If I’m an al-Qaeda leader in Afghanistan right now, I’m thinking that it’s not quite the safe haven I once thought it was.”

