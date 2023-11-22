(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US continued their slide, reaching the lowest level since mid-September.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 7.29%, down from 7.44% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Wednesday.

The four-week streak of declines offers a bit of hope to would-be homebuyers who’ve been waiting for the market to shift in their favor. But borrowing costs are still elevated — and just part of the equation. Current homeowners have resisted giving up the cheap loans they secured when rates were near record lows. That’s keeping listings in short supply and pushing up purchase prices.

The median price of previously owned homes rose last month to $391,800, the highest for any October in National Association of Realtors data going back to 1999. Sales dropped 4.1% from September to the slowest pace since 2010.

“In recent weeks, rates have dropped by half a percent, but potential homebuyers continue to hold out for lower rates and more inventory,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the statement.

