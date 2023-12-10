(Bloomberg) -- The US is weighing a proposal to exchange missile launch notifications with China, Nikkei Asia reported on Monday, citing a senior State Department official it didn’t identify.

The senior official said launch notification is one of the concrete measures being considered within the US government as Washington looks to hold arms-control talks with China early next year, according to Nikkei.

The two countries agreed to repair their strained ties last month when President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. Among other agreements, the two powers said they would restore high-level military contacts China halted last year to protest then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

Ahead of that meeting, US and Chinese officials held rare talks regarding nuclear arms control described by the US as “constructive,” the State Department said then.

The US Embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.