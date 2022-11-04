(Bloomberg) -- US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Friday as Iran’s involvement in the Russian invasion has deepened.

Sullivan, who was visiting Ukraine for the first time since the war began eight months ago, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Sullivan shared details about a new US security assistance package announced Friday, and “affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance, as well as ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression,” Watson said.

The $400 million package includes refurbished Soviet-era T-72 tanks, HAWK air defense missiles and more of the “Phoenix Ghost” drones that have been used against Russian forces in the east. The US has committed more than $18.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

“There will be no wavering, no flagging, no flinching of our support -- as we go forward,” Sullivan told reporters in Ukraine.

Yermak said Ukraine on Friday “received confirmation of unwavering support for our victory: Our friends and partners are with us, they fully understand our situation.”

Zelenskiy, who has urged allies to supply additional air defense systems and more advanced weapons, met Thursday with two US senators, Democrat Chris Coons of Delaware and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio, both Foreign Relations Committee members.

Iran’s involvement has been an issue of growing concern for US officials, who have called on Tehran to stop supplying drones to Russia.

“The evidence that Iran is helping Russia wage its war against Ukraine is clear and it is public,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, said last week.

Russia has been using Iranian drones to target Ukrainian infrastructure, including power supplies.

The Group of Seven nations has agreed to formally coordinate assistance in repairing, restoring and protecting Ukraine’s energy and water infrastructure.

Iran’s crackdown on protests that have gripped the country for more than a month since a woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody, also have fueled tensions with Washington.

President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Iran would soon be “free,” but didn’t explain what he meant during an event in California.

As Biden was discussing his administration’s efforts to improve veterans’ care, he paused and said, “Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran.” He quickly added: “They’re going to free themselves pretty soon.”

US Aid

The latest US assistance package coincides with waning enthusiasm among influential House Republicans for funding Ukraine’s efforts to counter Russia.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy warned last month that his party would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if they win a majority in Tuesday’s elections.

Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Thursday during remarks at a rally for Donald Trump-endorsed candidates in Sioux City, Iowa, that “under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine.”

The European Union, meanwhile, is considering delaying release of $2.9 billion in aid to Ukraine until early next year, a decision that would add to financial strains facing the country.

Sullivan has emphasized the importance of allies in the democratic world “standing up for our fellow democracies.”

Russia is “a significant and seriously dangerous adversary,” Sullivan said last month. “Not just to the United States but to a world that is seeking peace and stability.”

Other top US officials have visited Ukraine multiple times, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. First lady Jill Biden spent part of Mother’s Day there in May.

