(Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures fell as weather forecasts shifted cooler for the central part of the country. Gas storage remains significantly above the five-year average, inciting fears of a continued oversupplied market, and production is strong.

  • Futures for August delivery settled -12.3c, or -4.7%, to $2.478/mmbtu on Nymex
    • Lowest close since May 15

Weather:

  • Forecasts are trending cooler in the central part of the US, while summer heat continues for much of the rest of the country, particularly the West, July 6-10: Maxar
Daily BNEF Gas Data:

  • Lower-48 dry gas production on Monday ~101.3 bcf/day, or -0.7% y/y
  • Lower-48 total gas demand on Monday ~74.7 bcf/day, or +5.8% y/y
  • Dry gas exports to Mexico on Monday ~6.1 bcf/day, or -8% w/w
  • Estimated gas flows to LNG export terminals on Monday ~12.7 bcf/day, or -0.6% w/w

Gas Market News:

