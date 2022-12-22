(Bloomberg) -- US natural gas output is expected to plunge the most since last winter as freezing weather across key production regions shuts wells.

Daily output of the heating and power-generation fuel is estimated at less than 96 billion cubic feet on Thursday, down from roughly 100 billion a day earlier, according to preliminary BloombergNEF data based on pipeline nominations. That would be the biggest one-day drop since Feb. 3, when bitter cold and snow descended on Texas.

This week, blizzard conditions, Arctic temperatures and even flood warnings stretch from the Pacific Northwest to New England and the Gulf of Mexico. Still, the disruption to gas supplies is expected to be short-lived and nothing close to the deadly disaster that unfolded in Texas in early 2021.

