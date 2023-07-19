(Bloomberg) -- China’s top diplomat said the United States will need “Kissinger-style diplomatic wisdom and Nixon-style political courage” in its policies toward his nation.

“China’s development has a strong internal driving force and is historically inevitable,” Wang Yi, director of the Communist Party’s central foreign affairs office, told Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Wednesday according to a Chinese government statement. “It is not possible to try to change China, even less to contain or curb China.”

The former US Secretary of State said that the two countries “should maintain engagement, and any attempt to isolate the other side is unacceptable.” Kissinger added that he supports recent efforts by the two countries to improve ties, although he noted that he doesn’t have any official status, according to the same statement.

China’s defense minister Li Shangfu on Tuesday blamed the actions of “some people” in the US for the breakdown of ties in an earlier meeting with Kissinger.

Wang also criticized what he termed Taiwanese “separatist forces” in the meeting with Beijing’s “old friend.” He urged the US to publicly denounce them and stick to the Shanghai Communique, which was a document jointly issued by Beijing and Washington during then-President Richard Nixon’s visit in 1972 that paved the way for normalizing bilateral ties.

Kissinger, who was instrumental in the preparations for Nixon’s visit, assured Wang that he believed the US would not “waver or betray” the commitment on ‘one China’ it made in the communique.

The former US diplomat’s trip coincides with a Biden administration push to stabilize diplomatic relations. US climate envoy John Kerry is in the Chinese capital this week as part of that mission, meeting top officials and restarting environmental talks between the world’s two top polluters.

