US Needs Plan for Universal Mobile Device Chargers, Senators Say

(Bloomberg) -- A trio of US senators has called on the Commerce Department to develop a plan to implement common chargers across mobile devices.

Senators Edward Markey, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders said the US should follow the European Union’s lead and require electronics manufacturers to adopt a common charger for cell phones.

The EU’s “policy has the potential to significantly reduce e-waste and help consumers who are tired of having to rummage through junk drawers full of tangled chargers to find a compatible one, or buy a new one,” the senators said in a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Consumers own an average of three different charging devices, according to a statement from Markey.

