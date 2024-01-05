(Bloomberg) --

The US Northeast is gearing up for its first big winter storm in more than a year, bringing mainly rain to New York City and snow to its northern and eastern suburbs.

It will begin to pour in New York City late Saturday with the storm peaking overnight. Meanwhile, northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut could see 2 to 6 inches (5.1 to 15.2 cm) of snow or more could pile up, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, who provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio. Upstate New York into interior New England could get as much as 10 inches with a foot accumulating in some higher peaks.

“It is the best snowfall we have seen in over a year in many of these locations,” Carolan said.

Winter started with temperatures trending warmer than normal across the eastern US and for many cities, including New York. Little snow fell last winter and nothing has hit the ground this year either. Winter weather can disrupt ground and air travel and in coastal areas, where the snow will be wet and heavy, there is a risk for power outages, the National Weather Service said. This is especially true for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Winter storm watches and warnings stretch from northern Georgia to Maine but skirt New York City, Washington and Philadelphia where temperatures will likely be warmer. Boston, however, is covered by the advisories and is forecast to get as much as 6 inches through Sunday.

This storm signals the start of a pattern change that could bring winter weather systems plowing across the US into the Northeast every few days through at least the middle of January, said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

“It is going to be a very active stretch as we get into the next couple of weeks,” Taylor said.

