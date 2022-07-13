(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg Economics’ new nowcast model flags that US GDP may have contracted in the second quarter. Coming hard on the heels of the first-quarter GDP drop, that would fit the popular definition of a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. The view from BE’s US country team, as well as the consensus forecast, remains more sanguine -- anticipating a return to expansion. The negative reading from our nowcast, and that of the Atlanta Fed, underscores that risks are to the downside.

