(Bloomberg) -- Almost three quarters of nursing homes say they’re at risk of closing due to staff shortages, with more than half operating at a loss, according to a survey. If things don’t improve, most fear that resources won’t be enough to keep them in business for more than a year.

Expenses are 41% higher than a year ago, and more than half of those polled said finding workers is even more difficult this year, according to a study from the American Health Care Association released Monday. The staff shortfalls are forcing homes to turn away potential residents at a time when occupancy rates are already far lower than before the pandemic.

The survey of 759 facilities last month shows pressures aren’t easing in the beleaguered sector. AHCA, an industry lobbying group, has said more than 400 facilities are at risk of closing this year as homes grapple with lower enrollment and higher labor and supply costs.

“We are at a critical juncture in the senior housing industry,” with more support needed from the federal and state governments, said Suzanne Koenig, a nursing home turnaround expert and head of SAK Management Services.

The industry has attracted more scrutiny after Covid-19 swept through facilities, killing more than 150,000 residents. The White House has proposed regulation to enhance quality and lower turnover, including minimum staffing requirements.

