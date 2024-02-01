Top Stories
Can I be fired while on long-term disability in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Another wave of layoffs has been occurring across various industries, adding a new level of stress for workers throughout Ontario. This situation creates an even greater level of uncertainty for those on long-term disability (LTD).
10h ago
Canada Goose eyes price hikes as budgets tighten at home but business booms in China11:20
Canada Goose eyes price hikes as budgets tighten at home but business booms in China
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. said further price increases are on the table even as buyers rethink their spending choices amid higher inflation and interest rates over the past two years.
-
1h ago6:18
Amazon projects profit topping estimates on further cost cutting
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. reported strong sales and gave an operating income outlook that surpassed estimates, suggesting that Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy’s unrelenting cost-cutting and focus on services that make money is reshaping the once free-spending company.
-
5h ago
Is a family trust right for you?
Nicole Ewing, director, tax and estate Planner at TD Wealth, joins MoneyTalk to discuss the benefits of a family trust.
-
16m ago
OpenText sees earnings drop in second quarter to US$37.7 million
OpenText Corp. says it earned US$37.7 million in its second quarter, down 85 per cent from US$258.5 million during the same quarter last year.
-
23m ago6:07
Cineplex completes sale of Player One Amusement Group to OpenGate Capital
Cineplex Inc. says its sale of Player One Amusement Group has been completed.
-
11h ago
Real estate receiverships on the rise as projects stall6:51
Real estate receiverships on the rise as projects stall
From one of Canada’s tallest condo towers to bare tracts of land, residential development projects across the country are increasingly being pushed into receivership.
-
5h ago6:03
Chow proposes 9.5 per cent Toronto property tax hike, lower than initial staff proposal
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has unveiled a property tax hike lower than what officials initially proposed, while thanking the federal government for new money for asylum seeker shelter support.
-
1h ago7:40
TSX recap: Index defies energy weakness, climbs 0.46%
Canada's main stock index gained almost a hundred points Thursday despite weakness in energy stocks, while U.S. markets erased a big chunk of their losses from the day before.
-
Jan 31
Flair CEO addresses unpaid taxes story, property seizure threat10:06
Flair CEO addresses unpaid taxes story, property seizure threat
The CEO of Flair Airlines is criticizing media coverage of the airline’s tax debts as “sensationalist” and claiming that his company’s bills have had no impact on operations.
-
6h ago
CME warns Ontario manufacturers struggling to fill thousands of job vacancies
Industry group Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters is warning on the rising number of job vacancies in Ontario's manufacturing sector as positions go unfilled, thousands of new positions are set to be created and a wave of retirements takes hold.
-
2h ago5:10
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative deal for a second time
The union representing 2,100 Air Transat flight attendants has rejected a tentative agreement for the second time this year.
-
5h ago10:44
Federal government rejects Windsor's request for money from housing fund
The federal government has rejected an application from the southwestern Ontario city of Windsor for funds to fast-track housing development.
-
2h ago5:36
LCBO meeting consumer demand for low or no-alcohol beverage options: CEO
The LCBO’s top executive says the retailer is looking to meet demand from many Ontario consumers looking for beverage choices with lighter alcohol content.
-
Jan 31
Economists say Canada’s GDP showed surprising momentum at the end of last year after Statistics Canada figures showed better-than-expected growth in November and a early signs of an uptick in December.
-
9h ago14:18
Nuvei announces partnership with Cash App
Canadian fintech firm Nuvei has announced a partnership with U.S.-based mobile money transfer service Cash App.
-
4h ago5:54
Calgary sees bump in home sales but inventory remains low in tight market
The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 1,650 home sales in January, marking a 37.7 per cent year-over-year increase as the city saw a 15.4 per cent bump in newly listed homes.