For a large part of the US, the next two weeks will mark the hottest time of the year, based on the 30-year temperature trends, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information's map, implying no downtime for weather watchers.While the the US weather map is relatively benign for Monday — the worst bits are the heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across the South, focused on eastern Texas and Louisiana — the respite from blistering heat may only last a few days. Phoenix may end its streak of high temperatures at or above 110F degrees, the National Weather Service said. The fifth most populous US city, which has had readings reach that mark for a record 31 days, is forecast to halt that streak with a high of 106F on Monday. The temperatures, however, are predicted to reach 110F again by Thursday.Read More: In Phoenix, Ice-Filled Body Bags Are a Life-Saving TechnologyMonday also marks the last day of Solar Summer here in the Northern Hemisphere, with the maximum amount of daylight in the north, as the Southern Hemisphere starts to emerge from its darkest season. Meteorological summer, however, will plod through another month to end on August 31.California's fire season is still months away from its traditional peak sometime in October or November. The US has another month or so before the first freeze happens across the western parts and about 8 to 10 weeks in the Northeast, according to maps tweeted out by Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist.Despite quite a few fires breaking out across the western parts, air quality is relatively good across most of North America. There is a marginal threat of severe thunderstorms across the Great Plains, Southwest and South.The Atlantic hurricane season will enter its peak around Aug. 20 and run in high gear through September. Usually the worst in the Atlantic happens between those two mileposts on the calendar.In other weather news:

Spain: The focus of Europe’s heat is switching to Spain, with a high risk of wildfires in southern parts of the Iberian peninsula.

China: Beijing urged residents to consider working from home as heavy rain bears down on the Chinese capital and other northern regions, threatening to knock down power lines and inundate crops.

Philippines: Storm Khanun developed into a typhoon, flooding parts of the Philippines and its capital city amid forecasts from the weather office for it to strength further. The storm isn't forecast to strike China's coast anytime soon but several small Japanese islands are going to get thrashed in the next few days.India: The second half of the Indian Ocean tropical cyclone season usually starts roaring back in October but forecasters are already watching a potential storm in the Bay of Bengal.

