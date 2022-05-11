(Bloomberg) -- The pace of online prices gains in the US softened in April from a record pace to 2.9% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Adobe Inc. Ten of the 18 categories tracked saw price pressures ease in the month, especially electronics and computers, while those for groceries and pet products continued to rise. Data out later this morning are expected to show US consumer prices increases slowed last month, though still remain near the highest in 40 years.

