(Bloomberg) -- The US may discuss Turkey’s return to the F-35 fighter jet “family” if a spat over Ankara’s acquisition of advanced Russian air defenses is resolved, US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said during a visit to Turkey.

“If we could get through this S-400 issue, which we would like to do, the US would be delighted to welcome Turkiye back into the F-35 family,” Nuland told CNNTurk television on Monday.

Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system has resulted in a deadlock with Washington, prompting the latter to impose sanctions known as CAATSA that targeted the nation’s defense industry. The US also removed Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 in reaction to the purchase, arguing that the S-400s pose a risk to its fifth-generation warplanes.

“If we can get through this issue, then the CAATSA issue will go away, and we can get back into an F-35 conversation,” Nuland said, according to a transcript of her remarks.

Turkey was building about 900 parts for the F-35, including parts for the center fuselage and cockpit display. Ankara has so far refused to jettison the S-400s as demanded by Washington.

It was unclear from Nuland’s remarks whether the US would allow Turkey to rejoin the production of F-35s if it ditches the Russian defense system or if it would be allowed to buy the fighter jet off the shelf.

Turkey’s focus turned to buying F-16s to upgrade its aging fleet of American warplanes after the US ousted the country from the F-35 program. The two NATO allies have recently improved their defense ties, with Ankara expecting to get Lockheed Martin Corp. F-16 jets after US Congress approval.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.