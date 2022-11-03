(Bloomberg) -- The US and its partners have agreed to set a price cap on Russian crude oil at a fixed level, rather than a floating one that moves with benchmark crude prices, officials familiar with the matter said.

It is not yet clear at what level the price will be set, but it will be a fixed number and not a discount relative to Brent, coalition officials familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

US officials have signaled a desire to set the cap for crude oil above $60 a barrel, which would increase the chances of getting Russia to sell at least some of its exports through the program.

The cap, while static, will be reviewed regularly and could be changed by the coalition, which is made up of Group of Seven nations and Australia.

The approach will bolster market stability and simplify compliance, one official said. The decision was reported earlier by Reuters.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, US and European leaders have sought to curb the flow of oil revenue that has supplied Moscow’s war machine.

The working group is pushing to enact the cap -- fundamentally, a ban on insurance and other services for shipments above a certain price -- in conjunction with a forthcoming round of European Union sanctions set to take effect on Dec. 5. Talks on finalizing the cap are ongoing.

US officials said in mid-October that meetings to determine the price cap levels would commence in the coming weeks. The US Treasury’s deputy secretary, Wally Adeyemo, heads to London, Paris and Brussels next week for meetings that will include discussions on “implementing a price cap on Russian oil,” according to a statement from the department on Thursday.

A Treasury spokesman wouldn’t confirm the talks would be aimed at agreeing on prices.

The coalition will set three price levels: one for crude and two for refined products. The coalition has so far agreed only that the crude price cap be a fixed level.

