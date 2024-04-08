(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said around 3,500 Filipino and American soldiers have started their annual joint training on its main Luzon island, a day after the allied nations held drills with Japan and Australia in the South China Sea.

As many as 1,800 Filipino soldiers and 1,700 U.S. servicemen will train side by side from Monday to April 21, aimed at “strengthening the interoperability” of the two countries’ ground forces, the Philippine Army said in a statement. This will be followed by a bigger exercise called Balikatan — a Filipino word that translates to shoulder-to-shoulder — at the end of the month.

Philippine officials in January said this year’s Balikatan could be bigger than last year’s war games when 17,600 military troops participated, the largest in three decades. The exercises included live-fire drills in waters near South China Sea, where Beijing and Manila have clashed over territorial claims.

