(Bloomberg) -- The US and the Philippines held a joint air patrol over areas facing the disputed South China Sea in another show of the defense allies’ bid to strengthen military ties as tensions with China linger.

The Philippine Air Force said in a Facebook post that it conducted the patrol with the US Pacific Air Forces on Monday over the western part of the Southeast Asian nation’s main island.

“This cooperative activity aims to bolster cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their US counterparts,” the Philippine Air Force said in its post, which also included photos and videos of the patrol.

The Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has bolstered its longstanding defense alliance with the US, while publicizing and protesting China’s moves in the South China Sea which Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

