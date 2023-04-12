(Bloomberg) -- US and Philippine officials have expressed their “strong objections” to what they say were China’s unlawful maritime claims and “threatening and provocative activities” in the South China Sea as they committed to finalize plans for their joint patrols of the disputed waters.

The two allies also expressed concern on reports of China conducting further land reclamation on unoccupied areas in the Spratly Islands and called on Beijing to fully comply with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling in The Hague, according to a joint statement issued during the 2+2 dialogue between top US and Philippine diplomats and defense officials. The ruling, which Beijing has refused to recognize, invalidated China’s claim over nearly all of South China Sea.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met their Philippine counterparts - Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Chief Carlito Galvez Jr. - in Washington on Tuesday to strengthen collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region. The meeting coincided with the start of the largest military drills between the US and the Philippines involving more than 17,600 troops.

The officials “reaffirmed their support for unimpeded lawful commerce and full respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea,” according to the statement dated April 11 and released on Wednesday by the foreign affairs office in Manila.

Apart from committing to joint sails by the US and Philippine navies in the South China Sea, both sides also discussed plans to hold multilateral maritime activities with other like-minded partners in the contested waters later this year, the statement said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said while Beijing is willing to manage maritime disputes through consultation, “we will firmly safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.”

“We once again remind some countries concerned that pandering to external forces will not bring about their own security, but will only aggravate tensions and harm regional peace and stability, and bring disaster to themselves,” Wang said during a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

The 2+2 meeting comes about a week after the Philippines identified four new sites that the US will have access to under an expanded defense agreement, with three of them near Taiwan and a fourth facing the South China Sea. Manila has vowed to pursue “collective defense” efforts with Washington around the South China Sea in a bid to counter a record number of Chinese incursions there.

The new locations bring the number of military sites the US can access in the Philippines to nine, including five existing ones, under their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, or EDCA, signed in 2014. The pact allows the US to rotate its troops for prolonged stays as well as build and operate facilities on those bases in the Southeast Asian country.

The two nations have committed to accelerate the implementation of EDCA and increase investments in the agreed locations, with the US expecting to have allocated over $100 million by the end of the fiscal year toward infrastructure investments in the existing five sites and to support the four new areas, according to the statement.

Both countries also agreed to fast-track talks on an acquisition plan for a fleet of multi-role fighter aircraft for the Philippine Air Force, and to utilize the $100 million in US foreign military financing to buy medium-lift helicopters.

--With assistance from Lucille Liu.

