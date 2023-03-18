AURORA PROVINCE, PHILIPPINES - MAY 15: Philippine marines look on as the Philippine navy ship BRP Tarlac dock in the foreground on May 15, 2017 in Casiguran Province, Philippines. Philippines and U.S. troops held the annual 'Balikatan' (shoulder-to-shoulder) joint military exercises with an approximately 6,000 participating troops, consisting of some 2,800 Philippine troops and 2,600 U.S. troops. The annual joint exercises are reportedly smaller in scale compared to previous years as directed by President Rodrigo Duterte, who has taken a softer stance than his predecessor toward territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea while expanding security ties with China and Russia. (Photo by Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images) Photographer: Dondi Tawatao/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines and the US will begin their annual joint military exercises on April 11, the Philippine Star reported, citing a military spokesman from the Southeast Asian nation.
Representatives from Australia and Japan will also be arriving to observe the drills locally known as “Balikatan,” Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Medel Aguilar was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
This year’s Balikatan is said to be the largest joint military exercise in the country, with about 17,600 military personnel expected to take part in the drills that will run until April 28, Philippine Star reported.
