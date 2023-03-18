(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines and the US will begin their annual joint military exercises on April 11, the Philippine Star reported, citing a military spokesman from the Southeast Asian nation.

Representatives from Australia and Japan will also be arriving to observe the drills locally known as “Balikatan,” Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Medel Aguilar was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

This year’s Balikatan is said to be the largest joint military exercise in the country, with about 17,600 military personnel expected to take part in the drills that will run until April 28, Philippine Star reported.

