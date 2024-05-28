(Bloomberg) -- The temporary pier the US military built to help deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza is being removed for repairs after damage from rough seas and turbulent weather, according to the Pentagon.

It will be towed to Ashdod in southern Israel for restoration, Defense Department spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday.

It was the latest setback for an improvised effort costing about $320 million that has had a limited effect on the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

President Joe Biden ordered the construction of the pier as land crossings into Gaza remained constrained by fighting and pressure grew on his administration to do something about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the enclave. Much of the territory has been reduced to rubble since Israel began a campaign against Hamas militants over the Oct. 7 assault that killed 1,200 Israelis and led to about 250 being taken as hostages.

Initially, crowds of desperate people intercepted most of the aid sent over the pier before it could be trucked to distribution points, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters last month.

But the pier has begun to have an impact on bringing aid into Gaza, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday. He said 1,000 metric tons had arrived there so far, which he called “an impressive record” even though it was never intended to compete with the volume that can be brought in by truck if border crossings are open.

“Mother Nature has a say here,” Kirby said of the damage to the structure, and the eastern Mediterranean, “even in the summertime, can be a pretty rough place.”

--With assistance from Iain Marlow.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.