(Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a plan to convene fellow ministers Tuesday to address the rising number of attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Austin, speaking at a briefing in Tel Aviv on Monday with his Israeli counterpart, provided few other details about the virtual meeting. But it was expected to conclude with an announcement of a new maritime task force — in the works for weeks — to protect ships in the vital trade waterway.

Iran-backed Houthis have claimed repeated attacks in the Red Sea on commercial vessels in the last several days, incidents that the US and allies say are intended to provoke a wider Middle East War even as Israel continues its drive to destroy Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Oil prices gained Monday after BP Plc said it’s pausing all shipments through the Red Sea and Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA said it’s diverting vessels away from the region. Brent crude futures rose as much as 3.9% in London trading. The disruption also impacted the European natural gas market, with benchmark prices jumping as much as 13% in Amsterdam. Liquefied natural gas tankers often travel between the Middle East and Europe via the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

The attacks by the Houthis based in Yemen are “are reckless, dangerous, and they violate international law,” Austin said at a news conference alongside Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “So we’re taking action to build an international coalition to address this threat. And I would remind you that this is not just a US issue. This is an international problem and it deserves an international response.”

The attacks in the Red Sea, which handles about 12% of world trade as a key waterway for goods and energy, have emerged as a fresh threat to global supply chains and an extension of the hostilities in Gaza.

The US and allies already have naval assets in the region to deter strikes and have recently responded to distress calls from commercial ships.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Iran’s “axis of terror” is now threatening to close the maritime strait of Bab-el-Mandeb. “This threatens the freedom of navigation of the entire world,” he said.

