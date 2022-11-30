(Bloomberg) -- US aviation regulators plan to conduct broader safety assessments of new jetliners in an attempt to identify the kind of hidden flaws that led to two Boeing Co. 737 Max crashes.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday issued proposed regulatory changes requiring more comprehensive and consistent reviews of aircraft technology and how different systems might interact with each other.

The proposal, which is open for public comment for the next 90 days, is the latest reform taken by FAA after it and Boeing failed to identify the flaw that contributed to the Max crashes in 2018 and 2019. The proposed regulation responds to requirements imposed by Congress and recommendations issued by the National Transportation Safety Board.

