(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Monday told US agencies to work toward giving up use of some telecommunications airwaves in order to make room for commercial providers facing surging demand for fast 5G services.

The plan, called the National Spectrum Strategy, called for “detailed studies” to be concluded within two years. The document provides for “more transparent, more coordinated” efforts at airwaves management, Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, said.

“We have to make better use of the airwaves we have,” said Alan Davidson, an assistant secretary of commerce who will help lead further steps to fulfill the strategy.

Commercial providers have long sought more access to airwaves occupied by US agencies, saying that government uses at times aren’t efficient and they should share space with new commercial technologies. Spectrum refers to the array of airwaves that carry everything from voice calls to satellite transmissions to signals for industrial machinery.

The CTIA wireless trade group, whose members include AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., called in an Oct. 26 blog post for a “bold new national spectrum strategy” to help avert a “looming 5G spectrum shortfall.”

The administration’s strategy outlined on Monday offered several sets of airwaves to be studied. The mix could support a range of uses, including wireless broadband, drones and satellite operations, according to the administration.

