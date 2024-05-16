(Bloomberg) -- The US is expected to boost total generating capacity by 80% through 2035, driven largely by almost 1 terawatt of new solar and wind, according to BloombergNEF.

Developers will add 737 gigawatts of solar panels by the middle of the next decade, more than four times the total installed capacity at the end of 2023, BNEF said in a report Thursday. Almost 200 gigawatts of wind power will be installed, more than doubling the nation’s turbine capacity.

Utilities are racing to strip carbon from the grid while adding new capacity to meet booming demand for electricity from factories, artificial intelligence and the drive to electrify much of the economy. The additional power plants will need to be supplemented with more transmission lines to deliver the power. And installing so much wind and solar capacity will also require storage systems to provide power when intermittent resources aren’t available.

“The rising penetration of intermittent wind and solar poses challenges to power markets and grid operators,” BNEF researchers wrote in the report. “A major expansion of US grid infrastructure is needed.”

State mandates will drive the deployment of 221 gigawatts of battery storage, more than 11 times the installed capacity at the end of last year.

Solar is expected to surge in part because it’s inexpensive and faces fewer hurdles than wind from permitting, high interest rates and supply-chain constraints, according to the report. Utility-scale solar additions in other states will offset lower growth in California and Texas before 2030 due to market saturation.

