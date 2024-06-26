US Presses India Often About Alleged Murder Plot, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US has repeatedly asked India about an investigation ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US prosecutors alleged that his government was involved in an overseas assassination plot that targeted an American, a top State Department official said.

Indian officials are also looking at whether the government needs to make institutional reforms following the allegations, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told reporters Wednesday.

“We’ve made clear that we seek accountability from the government of India and we have consistently asked for updates on the Indian committee of inquiry’s investigations,” said Campbell, who visited India last week. “We also believe that Indian colleagues are looking carefully at what potential institutional reforms might be necessary in the wake of some of these allegations.”

Last year, US prosecutors accused an Indian government agent of directing a plot to assassinate Sikh separatists living abroad, including Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh activist in New York who’s been labeled a terrorist by New Delhi. Prosecutors alleged that was part of a broader Indian effort to target critics abroad, including the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist earlier that year.

India’s government has denied it targeted Sikh separatists but announced an investigation into the American case.

In March, senior Indian officials told Bloomberg News that India’s investigation found that rogue operatives not authorized by the government were involved in the plot. New Delhi has already informed US authorities about the findings from the government-appointed panel set up to probe the allegations, and the US demanded criminal prosecution of the individuals involved, senior officials familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this month, police in the Czech Republic extradited an Indian suspect wanted by the US for involvement in the alleged plot to kill Pannum. The suspect, Nikhil Gupta, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to kill Pannun, according to media reports.

