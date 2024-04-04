(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration pushed Russia to support a US-backed resolution at the United Nations Security Council that would warn countries against placing nuclear weapons in orbit, after reports emerged that President Vladimir Putin may be planning to do so.

“We have heard President Putin say that Russia has no intention of deploying nuclear weapons in space,” White House spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. “So we look forward to Russia voting in favor of this resolution. There should be no reason why not, and if they do, then I think that should open up some really legitimate questions to Mr. Putin about what his intentions really are.”

The resolution from the US and Japan would underscore that countries “should not develop nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction designed to be placed in orbit.” If adopted, the proposal would reaffirm expectations that countries must “fully comply” with their obligations under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which bans nuclear weapons in orbit.

The US unveiled plans for the resolution weeks after Washington said Moscow had plans to develop an anti-satellite space weapon. People familiar with the matter have said the US told allies that Russia could deploy a nuclear weapon or a mock warhead into space as early as this year. Putin has denied the claims.

Kirby said the resolution would be brought to a vote next week. Russia has veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council, and one of its diplomats said in March that the draft was a propaganda stunt by Washington.

